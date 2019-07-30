The Flit-16's folding mechanism goes from ride-ready to folded down for transport in 10 seconds – around the same time as the latest Gocycle. In folded mode it measures 728 mm long and 632 mm high (28.6 x 24.8 in), and users can roll it along on its wheels. The e-bike tips the scales at 14 kg (30 lb), so lifting from platform to train or bus shouldn't be too much of a strain.

