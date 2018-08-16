As the quickest Mustang ever made, the new 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is powered by a specially-designed 5.2-liter V8 engine derived from the 5.0L V8 in the Mustang GT model. The 5.2L engine has a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and a nine-inch solid rear axle to handle the massive amounts of torque thrown to the rear at launch. Two-way coil-over shocks and a low-drag disc braking system from Strange Engineering keeps the wheels to the ground, while a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars keeps things steady.