Ford heats up the track with new Mustang Cobra JetView gallery - 8 images
Ford is introducing its latest turnkey racecar at the Woodward Dream Cruise as an homage to the original Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, which debuted 50 years ago. The original Cobra Jet hit the drag strip in 1968 and this latest version, of which only 68 copies will be built, is the fastest Ford production model ever made.
The Ford Performance 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet is capable of topping 150 mph (241 km/h) and hitting mid-8-second runs in the quarter mile (0.402 km).
The original FE 428-cubic inch (4.3L) V8 Cobra Jet debuted in 1968 with 335 horsepower (250 kW). Fifty were produced, several of which went directly to NHRA competition teams. That year, Al Joniec drove one of the first six Mustang Cobra Jets produced to its first victory.
In 2008, the Mustang Cobra Jet returned for a 40th anniversary debut. A big 5.4-liter V8 beat the 9-second run as the first Stock Eliminator production vehicle to do so. Only 50 of those 2008 series Cobra Jets were produced and none were street legal, as they did not have Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) or required highway safety equipment. Video from Ford Performance about these 2008 editions is below.
As the quickest Mustang ever made, the new 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is powered by a specially-designed 5.2-liter V8 engine derived from the 5.0L V8 in the Mustang GT model. The 5.2L engine has a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and a nine-inch solid rear axle to handle the massive amounts of torque thrown to the rear at launch. Two-way coil-over shocks and a low-drag disc braking system from Strange Engineering keeps the wheels to the ground, while a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars keeps things steady.
Every 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet will include a NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats, and anniversary-badged racing wheels. Only two colors will be offered: Race Red or Oxford White (shown). MSRP is US$130,000 with orders open now.
Source: Ford
