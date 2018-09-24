L-shaped treehouse meets tiny house in Vietnamese forestView gallery - 33 images
Vietnamese architect Chu Van Dong from D12 Design studio has completed his second edition of the tiny Forest House, which we brought to you earlier this year. Dubbed Forest House 02, the additional tiny dwelling sits up-hill from the original tiny home and is surrounded by vast forest landscape in the Sóc Sơn District, 30.6 km (19 mi) outside of Hanoi, Vietnam.
The 45 sq m (484.4 sq ft) Forest House 02 rests on two stilts and is built in an L-shape to capitalize on the home's natural surroundings, while also giving the impression of more space. Constructed using local pine wood, the timber home is built with a steel frame core, lightweight concrete and clay stone.
In designing and constructing the dwelling, Chu Van Dong paid attention to the overall load of the structure, in order to have as little impact on the land as possible. The position of both homes also took into consideration the pre-existing trees on the site in an effort to not disturb the habitat by retaining and incorporating them into the architectural layout of the homes.
Designed to accommodate two to four guests, the home boasts a simple design, featuring large floor-to-ceiling glass panels; warm interior timber cladding on the walls and ceiling; polished wooden floors; simple wall kitchen with marble benchtops and splashback; large open lounge with double sofa bed; a separate master bedroom; stunning bathroom complete with free-standing bath and beautiful stone walls. A double glass sliding door connects the kitchen area to the outdoor landscape which leads to an outdoor tub located amid the lush forest setting.
Inspired by treehouses, the home also features a fun exterior net terrace that takes advantage of the height of the front of the home and adjoins both the living area and the master bedroom. The net sits high above the ground like a bird's nest, wrapping around a pre-existing tree. We are unsure if the net is actually safe to use but it sure looks great.
"Designed as a small wooden box lying on the sloping hill, each house has a solid structure," says Chu Van Dong. "The interior is arranged reasonably, compact and full of facilities, including glass windows throughout the home, which look straight out over the woods. It's extremely poetic."
Costing US$21,558 to complete, the Forest Home 02 is a great example for tiny living possibilities and with a few additions, such as solar roof panels and an external water tank, this home could easily be transformed into an off-grid tiny residence.
D12 Design via Archdaily
