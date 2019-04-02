This study was an attempt to follow up on previous studies that had shown alcohol's effect on brain development in humans – but the human studies were based on potentially unreliable self-reporting of alcohol intake by underage drinkers, instead of precise measurements. Christopher Kroenke, Ph.D, an associate professor in the Division of Neuroscience at OHSU's primate center, said this study eliminated any vagueness around this point: "our measures pinpoint alcohol drinking with the impaired brain growth."