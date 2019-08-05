As for whether these devices will be hitting the market soon, that's a tougher question. Apart from the obvious risks involved, there's the astonishing noise level you get when you fire up multiple high-speed jet turbines, and a lot of heat to deal with below the engines. This is manageable with the higher-mounted devices, but Zapata typically brings an elevated metal platform with him so the Flyboard doesn't scorch the grass or melt any tarmac.