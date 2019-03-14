A similar thing is happening with the frigate. The new networking technologies mean that, though the frigate is still designed to operate alone, it can fight as part of a giant cyber network where every asset from ships to aircraft to drones to individual weapons constantly share information with one another and support one another far beyond what even today's command and control systems can manage. In practical terms, this means, for example, when a frigate launches a helicopter, it isn't just linked by a radio conversation, but the aircraft becomes a digital extension of the frigate's entire sensor and weapons systems while the frigate becomes part of the aircraft's eyes and defenses.