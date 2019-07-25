Fujifilm zooms into surveillance cam business with SX800View gallery - 2 images
Fujifilm has impressive form when it comes to camera gear. Back in 2010, the first compact camera capable of recording 3D high-def video was unveiled, the X100T was the world's first electronic rangefinder, and just recently the 102 megapixel medium format GFX100 was launched. Now the company has entered the surveillance camera market with a model that's capable of zooming in on a vehicle registration plate a kilometer away.
Walk around pretty much any city today and the chances are good that your movements will have been captured by at least one surveillance camera. Fujifilm says that more recently, models capable of tracking subjects from afar have been introduced at border controls and large-scale public facilities, and it wants in on that action.
The SX800 features a built-in 40x optical zoom lens that manages the "world's longest telephoto coverage" of 800 mm. When that's combined with some digital wizardry, that focal length can get up to 1,000 mm – which helps give the camera its impressively long reach (as you can see below).
Fujifilm has also included a newly-developed image stabilization mechanism that makes use of optical and mechanical technologies to reduce image blur when the surveillance camera is installed up high, where it could be prone to gusty winds.
A combination of phase detection and contrast AF gives the camera an autofocus speed of up to 0.3 seconds, with continuous AF maintaining focus on a subject in real time. And the processing engine will detect and correct heat haze and fog to ensure clear images are recorded.
The SX800 is due for release tomorrow, though no pricing has been revealed at this point. The video below has more.
Source: Fujifilm
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more