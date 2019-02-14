The X-T30 has the same 26.1 megapixel back-illuminated APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 (23.5 x 15.6 mm) sensor and X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU as the X-T3. This results in standard light sensitivity as low as ISO160 and up to ISO12,800 (ISO80 - 51,200 extended), and up to 8 frames per second continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter, or up to 30 fps using the electronic shutter.

