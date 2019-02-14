Fujifilm keeps it light and compact with X-T30 mirrorless cameraView gallery - 4 images
Fujifilm has announced a follow up to its X-T20 APS-C mirrorless camera from 2017. The X-T30 is essentially a cheaper and slightly less feature-packed version of the X-T3 mirrorless camera launched in September, 2018.
The X-T30 has the same 26.1 megapixel back-illuminated APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 (23.5 x 15.6 mm) sensor and X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU as the X-T3. This results in standard light sensitivity as low as ISO160 and up to ISO12,800 (ISO80 - 51,200 extended), and up to 8 frames per second continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter, or up to 30 fps using the electronic shutter.
The new 13.5 oz (383 g) camera brings some autofocus improvements to the party, with its hybrid phase/contrast AF system offering 425 points across the whole frame, and improvements being made on face detection speeds compared to its predecessor.
On the movie-making front, the X-T30 is capable of 4K video recording at 30 frames per second, and can output 10-bit 4:2:2 footage to an external recorder via HDMI, or 8-bit 4:2:0 to an SD card. The inclusion of 120 fps at Full HD will no doubt please slow-mo fans too.
Around back there's a 2.36 million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 3 inch, 1.04 million-dot tilting touchscreen display, while the inclusion of Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi enables remote operation and wireless image transfer.
The X-T30 is due for release next month for a body-only price of US$899. Kit lens packages are also available – the addition of an XC 15-45mm lens bumps the price up to $999, while an XF 18-55mm combination will cost you $1,299.
Source: Fujifilm
