If you go for the optional handlebar remote, it can be used to wirelessly activate the G-Light's left- or right-hand turn indicators. On other systems, such indicators either go off once a given amount of time has elapsed (meaning they could stay on for a while after the turn is completed), or they have to be switched off manually. In the G-Light, however, a compass detects when the bike enters and then subsequently exits a 90-degree turn, automatically turning the indicator off when the turn is over.