"This procedure could have a significant impact in the treatment of osteoarthritis pain as a whole," says Dr. Sandeep Bagla of the Vascular Institute of Virginia, lead author of the study. "The current mainstay of treatment in patients who have arthritis are pain medications, which come with significant side effects and risks. But GAE provides another option for patients struggling with pain and may even allow patients to avoid the painful recovery of knee surgery and the need for the kind of opioid pain medications associated with the dangerous epidemic in the United States."