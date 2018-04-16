The winners of the 4th Fine Art Photography Awards have been revealed and they span everything from extraordinary images of nature to surreal time-lapsed cityscapes. The broad photographic competition covers 20 different categories and is split into professional and amateur sections.

The two Grand Prize winners, Coco Amardeil's Come Hell or High Water and William Ye's A Tribute to Orlando, were impressive albeit more classically orientated examples of the fine art photographic form. But the real stunners in the competition came in some of the more specific category winners.