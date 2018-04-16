Gallery: Dazzling visions in the 4th Fine Art Photography AwardsView gallery - 103 images
The two Grand Prize winners, Coco Amardeil's Come Hell or High Water and William Ye's A Tribute to Orlando, were impressive albeit more classically orientated examples of the fine art photographic form. But the real stunners in the competition came in some of the more specific category winners.
In the Cityscape section Sajin Sasidharan's Concrete Jungle took the top amateur spot with a gorgeously evocative examination of concrete structures in the United Arab Emirates, while Durvile Calvalcanti won the professional category with a series of Tokyo images looking at the city's old iron viaducts through an almost Bladerunner-equse lens.
Other notable highlights include Alexandru Popovschi's exciting series of lightning photographs, Hardi Budi's Warhol-inspired look at water polo athletes, Jirawat Plekhongthu's mind-bendingly surreal shots of the Namib Desert, and Adam Klekotka's aptly named photograph Icy Niagara Falls Looked Like A Different Planet.
Take a look through our gallery for more highlights from the spectacular winning images in the massive and remarkable 4th Fine Art Photography Awards.
