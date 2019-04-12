The interior looks really nice, at least before the dash and parcel rack get festooned with soft toys. There's a neat little HUD for the driver and a nice wide infotainment screen. Geely has gone for "minimalistic, avant-garde elegance" and spent time on the details. Neat little geometric patterns evolve out of flat surfaces in non-distracting places, for example, and we're not sure how the indicator lights on the center console have been achieved, but we like the cut of their jib.