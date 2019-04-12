In the name of keeping things raw and essential and "reactivating our senses," the company has elected not to let electronics stand between the e-Raw's throttle and your imminent doom. The Essential team removed any sensors it deemed unnecessary for a visceral riding experience, and we assume this means there'll be no traction control, wheelie control or other hand-holding offered by the machine. Given how easily a Zero SR can catch out even the most experienced riders with a little over a third of the e-Raw's power, we suggest extreme caution if you don't want to "reactivate your senses" into the nearest emergency room.