After looking over dozens of Volkswagen Transporter camper vans, they can start to appear a dime a dozen. A kitchen against the side of the van, a rear bench that folds into a bed, a pop-up roof - it's been done over and over. At this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, Slovenia's Glavan showed a Transporter camper van laid out a little differently. The company's two-person "Free" adventure van pulls the kitchen out of the van and puts a wall between the cabin and lift-gate, creating a warmer interior that feels more like an actual bedroom and not so much just a van shell with bed.

