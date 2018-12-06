But it's not cheap. The minimum pledge level of £22 (US$28) gets you the Flashlight only, no charge pad included. Move up to the multitool pack and you're looking at £56 (US$71), and you can expect to pay the same for a double-light pack with the bicycle mounts. The Kickstarter campaign has easily surpassed its goal and if everything goes to plan deliveries will start in March 2019.