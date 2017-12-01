GMC All Mountain concept turns snow and steep gradients into a playgroundView gallery - 11 images
It's a simple enough concept: take a monster crew cab truck and kit it out for full winter duties, with the capability to handle deep snow and serious gradients, to open up a vast playground you'd normally need a helicopter or snowmobile to explore in the winter months.
Nissan has been grabbing headlines with similar concepts in recent times, like the Rogue Warrior unveiled in Montreal last January. But GMC's effort is much more … American.
The gigantic All Mountain concept rocks a monster 6.6-liter turbo diesel good for 445 horses and a stonking 910 lb-ft of torque. It drives its four red-finished Mattracks 150 series tracks through a six-speed auto transmission.
It's got a bunch of Thule snowboard and luggage racks on board, as well as a giant light bar, underbody LED lights and a leather interior with Bose stereo speakers. And it looks like a blast as it rips its way up the ski slopes at Whistler in this promo video:
It's only a concept, so it's not going on sale. But there are aftermarket alternatives for regular ol' truck owners, like the TruckTracks Track n Go system, which costs around US$25,000 and can be installed in around 15 minutes to most 4WD vehicles. In this case, the wheels drive the tracks, so you end up with a little more elevation as well.
Source: GMC