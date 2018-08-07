I am nobody's example of a Rubik's cube fan, but there's something appealing about a device like this that could hold your hand and walk you through to some sort of basic competency on a device that looks like pure random mystery to most people. And Tim from the New Atlas dev team has a great idea for a future edition - spring loading the GoCube so that if your online opponent beats you to a solve, your cube would explode in your hands and fall into pieces. In your face, Eugene!