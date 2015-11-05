GoldenRod floods the whole bed with wake-up lighting

Earlier this year, Magnetic Cello creator David Levi came up with a wake up alarm system that couldn't be turned off while the bed was occupied. Being forced out of bed is not everyone's idea of a great start to the day, so Levi has now developed GoldenRod – an LED strip that wakes a snoozer up with gradually increasing light intensity over the entire bed.

"I realized people didn’t want to be forced out of bed," Levi told Gizmag. "Instead, they wanted a way to wake up that was more gradual and energizing. So, over the last few months, I created GoldenRod."

Alarm clocks that wake up slumbering users to an artificial sunrise are not exactly new, but they do tend to shine on one side of the bed or the other (though the crowdfunded, but still not shipped, Wakē alarm promises targeted lighting on either side). Levi's GoldenRod is positioned above the head of the bed using the included mounting tape or bracket and is reported capable of shining a powerful glow all over the mattress below.

The GoldenRod strip also changes its brightness and color temperature based on the time of day

The GoldenRod strip also changes its brightness and color temperature based on the time of day. Sunrise time will need to be set using the bedside clock that's cabled to the LED strip and to a wall outlet. The light will start glowing before a wake-up time set by the user and rise in intensity to a warm white when it's time to get up. The actual time it takes from a low orange to bright white is user adjustable.

As the day progresses, the strip increases to an "energizing" blue/white and then returns to its calming setting in the evening.

"I finished my design and worked out my manufacturing plan," revealed Levi. "So, I decided to kickstart the idea." There are two versions of the GoldenRod being made available for backing on Kickstarter.

At the time of writing, pledge levels for a 50 cm/19.7 in, 800 lumen GR-50 system start at an early bird US$59, while the 100 cm/39.4 in wide GR-100 flavor, which puts out up to 1,600 lumens, starts at $99.

If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2016. The pitch video below shows what's on offer.

Sources: David Levi, Kickstarter