E-one multi-tool keeps a bit in a pop-open compartment

The multi-tools continue to come thick and fast on Kickstarter, which means that if one is going to stand out, it has to be different in some way. Made by Hong Kong-based AntDesign, the E-one distinguishes itself with a bit-carrying "autodoor."

Like a lot of screwdriver-capable multi-tools, the E-one doesn't come with its own bits. That said, it does have a little spring-loaded door recessed into one side, which holds a single user-supplied quarter-inch bit (other bits can be carried separately).

That door sits flush with the outside of the tool most of the time, but pops open to reveal the bit when its release button is slid back. The bit is then removed and placed in either of two magnetic bit holders – there's one at one end of the tool, allowing the bit to be used screwdriver-style, plus there's one on the underside of the tool, for more of a wrenching motion.

Some of the E-one's other features include a bottle opener, pry bar, nail file, 4-inch ruler, and removable pocket clip. It's being offered in titanium and brass versions, which weigh a claimed 40 and 57.6 grams, respectively. Both measure 91 mm long by 18 mm wide by 9 mm thick.

Along with the overall body material, E-one buyers can choose between inlays made of titanium, copper or Timascus (a Damascus-steel-look titanium alloy) AntDesign

Assuming the E-one reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you the titanium version, while $49 will get you the brass. The planned retail prices are $99 and $79.

Its features are demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter

