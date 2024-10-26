Aftermarket motor kit puts the power to the pram

In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, electric-assist baby strollers are now a thing. And if you're wishing that your old-school manual stroller had a motor … well, the Easy-Way kit is designed to give it one.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Easy-Way is manufactured by a Polish startup of the same name. The kit is reportedly compatible with virtually any third-party stroller that has a rear axle width of 55 to 75 cm (21.7 to 29.5 in) between the wheels.

At the heart of the setup is the adjustable-width drive unit, which is equipped with two 150-watt motors – one at either end. Each of those motors spins up a rubber roller, the bottom of which is exposed via an opening in the underside of the drive unit.

Each of the stroller's rear wheels is driven by a separate motor Easy-Way

The whole shebang is clamped onto the stroller's frame above the rear axle, then angled down and locked in place so that the two rollers press down against the tops of the two rear wheels. From there, it's just a matter of powering up the drive unit and starting to push the pram.

As the Easy-Way-equipped stroller rolls along, integrated sensors track both the wheel speed and the incline of the terrain.

When climbing hills, the motors automatically increase their output, so the user doesn't have to push too hard. On descents, the motors perform an engine-braking function, keeping the stroller from pulling the user downhill. And importantly, should that person let go of the stroller, the Easy-Way will automatically lock the wheels – essentially applying a parking brake.

The kit reportedly tips the scales at 4 kg (8.8 lb) and is IP65 water-resistant, meaning it's dust-tight and can withstand light sprays of water Easy-Way

Utilizing a hardwired stroller-handle-mounted remote, the user can choose between five levels of electric assistance. A 2-inch screen displays the selected assist mode, along with the battery charge level. One charge is claimed to be good for a range of over 30 km (19 miles).

And as an added bonus, when the stroller is parked, the system can be set to rock the infant by gently rolling the stroller back and forth. It can be set to three intensities, depending on how hard the baby likes to rock.

Assuming the Easy-Way kit reaches production, a pledge of €459 (about US$496) will get you one. The planned retail price is €599 (US$648).

You can see it in action, in the video below.

EASY-WAY: E-Stroller Conversion Kit

Sources: Kickstarter, Easy-Way

