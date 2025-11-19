The easy-to-clean modular tumbler to replace all tumblers?

Are you one of those coffee/tea consumers who loathe washing your drink containers so much that a) you leave them piled up to get moldy, and b) in a reverse sustainability move, you purchase new ones because of the hassle of not being able to clean every stained crevice?

Meet the Eureka, a travel tumbler designed to be quickly disassembled for easy-access cleaning. The wide opening and twist-apart pieces allow the user to reach those far-down corners and deep, narrow bottom without need for a brush, as hand washing is sufficient.

Touted as being "fully cleanable and built for daily flexibility," the Eureka is comprised of interchangeable sections. There's a 20-oz (591.5-ml) Base segment that fits most standard car cup holders, along with 20-oz Boost add-ons that allow the user to instantly expand the drink capacity by 20 oz per unit. Finally, there's also a clear leakproof BPA-free lid.

The sections are joined via leakproof threaded connections Eureka

The Boost parts stay leakproof due to a dual-seal combination of a stainless steel thread along with an internal food-grade silicone ring that maintains the vacuum.

The inner walls are made from 9-mm thick medical-grade stainless steel with a copper-lined insulation layer that is suitable for coffee, tea and electrolyte beverages. The copper layer also boosts temperature retention and prevents condensation buildup, improving thermal performance.

This dual-layer combination reportedly allows drinks to stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours even when fully assembled plus it increases the tumbler's durability, with the approximate lifespan estimated to be over 15 years of daily use.

Also improving the lifespan of the Eureka is the option of swapping the powder-coated scratch-resistant Boost parts when they become damaged. Every piece is designed to be taken apart, cleaned or replaced, thus reducing waste.

The Eureka is available in five different colors Eureka

The user can also have fun with mixing color schemes from the five color choices of Vanilla Moon (white), Muse (lavender), Sunpop (yellow), Midnight Pool (dark blue) and Matcha Stone (green), as the parts are universally compatible.

The Eureka is an intriguing concept to possibly end my ongoing quest for a drink container. It has the capacity for my needs to last the day, plus isn’t too heavy and not so huge that I end up with stale tea at the end of the day.

I like the concept of being able to control the drink capacity, along with the capability to swap the parts and replace all the tumblers that have met my disapproval. Best of all is the idea of reducing clutter and only washing one tumbler vs the mountain of moldy containers.

The Eureka is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Pledges run from US$27 (planned retail $38) for just a Base and a lid, up to $56 (retail $82) for a Base and a Boost with a handle and lid. Assuming everything works out, it should ship in December.

Source: Kickstarter

