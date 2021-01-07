Pocket-size collapsible fiberglass cutlery dines and dashes

Quite different from the plastic forks and knives you might be used to using when dining casually, S+ Cutlery uses both plastic and glass fibers for reusable performance built to hold up to life on the go (whenever that should return). The utensils are much sturdier than those flimsy take-out giveaways and pack down into a pocket-size carry case to easily transition between breakfast parfaits and sushi dinners.

Ever since the world became more mindful of the sickening volume of single-use plastic polluting land and sea, lightweight reusable cutlery – from utensils that leap and slide out from your wallet to place settings that nest magnetically – has become a growing part of everyday carry.

Usually go-anywhere reusable utensils and gizmos rely on metal construction, but Taiwanese company Sun-shing believes that fiberglass provides a better combination of low weight, durable construction and user-friendly design. It promises that its S+ utensils hold up against chemicals, corrosion, heat and repeated use for a long-lasting life.

Sun-shing's S+ kit is more complete than many portable utensil packages, packing a spoon, fork, serrated knife, chopsticks and chopstick rest into a 4.7 x 1.4-in (12 x 3.5-cm) ABS carry case. The whole package weighs 3.5 oz (100 g) and carries easily in a pocket, purse or backpack.

The entire S+ kit is designed to pack away in a pocket or purse Sun-shing

When it's time to eat, the two pieces of each utensil pop out of the case and screw together with stainless steel threads. The fork, knife and spoon measure 7.3 in (18.5 cm) long, while the chopsticks are a touch longer at 8.5 in (21.5 cm). The utensils are dishwasher-safe and designed for easy cleaning.

Sun-shing is raising money on Kickstarter now, offering the S+ Cutlery set for pledge levels starting at US$35, a discount of $11 off the planned $46 retail. Pricing is quite comparable to the similar collapsible cutlery set from Outlery, made from stainless steel. Free worldwide shipping is included, and deliveries are planned for an April 2020 start if all proceeds smoothly.

The pitch video below provides an overview of the S+ Cutlery.

S+ Cutlery

Source: Kickstarter

