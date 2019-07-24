Towable or stowable tiny house offers a spacious home for twoView gallery - 19 images
New Zealand's Build Tiny recently completed a new model named the Green Hill Farm Tiny House. The home is based on a detachable trailer so can be permanently installed in one place or regularly towed as required, and offers a comfortable and relatively roomy interior for two.
The Green Hill Farm Tiny House measures 8-m (26 ft)-long and is based on a double-axle trailer. The detachable trailer is the same type used in the firm's First Light Tiny House and can be easily removed from the home's base if required. It also has a steel frame, vinyl cladding and poplar and plywood interior. In a small but handy touch, all the windows have insect screens.
On entering via double doors, visitors are presented with a living room to the left, which has a built-in sofa with storage underneath. An adjustable-height swivel table can also be connected to the sofa.
Nearby is the kitchen. This has a movable butcher block on wheels, quite a bit of cabinet space, and a small dishwasher – still a rare luxury in a tiny house.
A large pull-out pantry, oven with four-burner propane-powered range, a fridge, and a sink are also installed. The adjacent bathroom is relatively spacious, at least for a tiny house, and has a sink, flushing toilet, and a shower.
The staircase conceals a washing machine and has quite a lot of integrated storage space. It leads to the only bedroom, which includes more cabinetry, two wardrobes, a wall-mounted TV, and a king-sized bed.
The Green Hill Farm Tiny house is currently being used as rental accommodation until the owners retire and move in. The house cost roughly NZD 128,000 (around US$86,000), with appliances, and was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in.
Source: Build Tiny
