This isn't the only research looking into genetically modifying common gut bacteria for positive clinical uses. Last year a team of researchers from Singapore revealed E. coli nissle could also be engineered heighten the production of a molecule called sulphoraphane, a known cancer-killing compound. Another study from last year suggested a different bacteria could be engineered to produce a chemical that helps relieve constipation. Both of those studies have yet to publish results in human subjects, so Synlogic's work is undoubtedly at the forefront of this new wave in genetically engineered probiotics.