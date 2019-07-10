The new research followed 58 preterm infants, all with a median gestational age of 26 weeks. At the 40-week point, 60 percent of the infants were classified as having severe postnatal growth failure, meaning their weight was less than the third percentile on sex-specific general growth charts. Comparing microbiome and metabolic signatures of the infants with growth failure to the preterm infants with appropriate growth, the researchers discovered significant associations they believe could help improve preterm baby development in the future.