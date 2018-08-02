The research is still in its preliminary stages, and further work needs to be done before a greater understanding into what specific gut bacteria could be releasing these carbohydrate-active enzymes, and whether interventions could be made to disrupt this mechanism. However, the study offers a fascinating insight into how gut bacteria could potentially be modulating our ability to metabolize certain carbohydrates, and it puts another nail in the coffin of the old, oversimplified "calories in calories out" equation for weight loss.