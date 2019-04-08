Third incarnation of radical seatless trike hits KickstarterView gallery - 5 images
Back in 2014, Bulgarian architects Mihail Klenov and Martin Angelov introduced the Halfbike, a minimalist stand-up trike designed for short commutes. That was followed in 2015 by the improved Halfbike II. Now, they've upped their game once again, with – you guessed it – the Halfbike 3.
The first two versions of the Halfbike featured a front wheel with a chain-drive single-speed drivetrain, along with two tiny rear wheels that pivoted as the rider shifted their weight – those wheels also incorporated the trike's single brake. And whereas the original model had a rather bizarre broomstick-like steering "stick," the II replaced that with a very narrow handlebar.
On the Halfbike 3, a Sturmey Archer four-speed hub transmission has been added to the front wheel, better allowing riders to climb hills and let loose on the flats. Stopping is also improved, as the front wheel also now features a drum brake.
Maneuverability and the overall sense of control are additionally said to be better, thanks to alterations in the trike's geometry. What's more, the 3 is smaller than its predecessors, plus a quick-release mechanism allows it to fold down easier, making it simpler to carry in a car or on public transit.
The main frame is made of laser-cut aerospace-grade aluminum, while the handlebar is constructed of water-resistant beech plywood. The whole thing weighs a claimed 19. 5 lb (9 kg), and can handle riders weighing up to 210 lb (95 kg).
If you're interested, the Halfbike 3 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$499 will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $699.
You can see the trike in action, in the following video.
Source: Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more