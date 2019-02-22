Mission scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are celebrating today after data from the Hayabusa 2 probe confirmed a successful touchdown on its target, a kilometer-wide near-Earth asteroid called Ryugu. This in itself is a triumph for the team, but the indications are that the spacecraft's effort to snaffle dust from the surface were also successful, meaning an invaluable sample holding potential secrets of the early solar system will soon be making its way back to Earth.