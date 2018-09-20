The hexagonal rovers measure 18 cm across (7 in), 7 cm (2.7 in) tall and weigh just 1.1 kg (2.4 lb) apiece. Once they touch down, the rovers will bounce across the surface using a rotating motor that springs them into the air to cover distances up to 15 m (49 ft) in each hop. They will remain airborne for up to 15 minutes at a time due to the very weak gravity on the surface of Ryugu, and move autonomously, deciding on their own which direction to explore in.