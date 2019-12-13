© 2019 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Audi trials two exoskeletons for overhead work

By Paul Ridden
December 13, 2019
Audi trials two exoskeletons f...
Workers in the paint, assembly and toolmaking shops will trial the exoskeletons
Workers in the paint, assembly and toolmaking shops will trial the exoskeletons
View 2 Images
Audi is testing exoskeletons for performing overhead tasks
1/2
Audi is testing exoskeletons for performing overhead tasks
Workers in the paint, assembly and toolmaking shops will trial the exoskeletons
2/2
Workers in the paint, assembly and toolmaking shops will trial the exoskeletons

Exoskeletons on the automotive production line can help make strenuous or repetitive tasks less physically demanding for employees. Audi is now equipping some of its workforce with such support tools.

Around 60 employees at Audi's Ingolstadt facility are helping to trial exoskeletons from Ottobock and Skelex in the paint, assembly and toolmaking shops at the site. Workers will use these external support structures when installing brake lines, fixing panels under car bodies and in the application of corrosion and sealing protection.

Both the Paexo (from Ottobock) and the Skelex 360 (from Skelex) mechanical exoskeletons are worn on the shoulders like a backpack and held in place by a belt around the hips. The idea is to transfer some of the weight of the wearer's arms to the hips when overhead tasks are performed, to reduce the strain on the muscles and joints in the shoulder area.

Audi is testing exoskeletons for performing overhead tasks
Audi is testing exoskeletons for performing overhead tasks

This is not Audi's first exoskeleton rodeo, the German auto maker says it's had "promising results" from previous pilot projects. And other manufacturers are also looking into easing the strain on workers by employing exoskeletons, including Ford and Hyundai.

"Our employees are our most important asset," said Audi's Peter Kössler. "By constantly reducing the burden at the workstations, we can enhance their health and wellbeing. New technologies such as exoskeletons, with which we are making production more and more progressive, also contribute to this."

Source: Audi

Tags

Health & WellbeingAudiExoskeleton
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More