The second device, the Hyundai Vest Exoskeleton (H-VEX), is worn on the upper body. It's designed to reduce pressure on the user's neck and back by adding 60 kg (132 lb) of strength when they use their arms for overhead tasks. Unfortunately no photos have been provided, and it's not clear if the H-VEX utilizes a spring system (like the MATE exoskeleton) or battery-powered motors.