Drugs, diet and the weight of the world: Tackling obesity in 2023
Many people will remember 2023 as the year we ushered in a new age of weight-loss treatment, with GLP-1 agonists pivoting from diabetes to obesity treatment. This shift brought several issues to the forefront, such as inequality in access to healthcare, and society's complicated view of and relationship with "fatness." However, the drugs are here to stay – and more are expected in 2024. Of course, there was much more happening in 2023, such as remarkable research into genetic triggers associated with dieting, obesity and hunger.
August 18, 2023Imagine being able to take a peptide that could stave off obesity, reverse osteoporosis and combat inflammatory and cardiovascular issues? Scientists have made the first step, discovering how a key protein communicates cell shape changes with the brain.
September 11, 2023Researchers have discovered the mechanism by which a cluster of astrocytes, specialized brain cells, in the hypothalamus cause obesity in mice. Their findings could lead to a new obesity treatment that doesn't require a reduction in food intake.
December 26, 2023The stomach signals the brain to say when you’ve had enough to eat – although we ignore it at the holidays. MIT scientists have found a way to hijack that mechanism with a vibrating pill that can help reduce appetite and potentially treat obesity.
May 31, 2023Bad news, there's no magic pill for weight loss just yet. The good news? Scientists have uncovered the workings of a protein that triggers calorie burning in brown fat, and they believe it gets us one step closer to being able to 'switch on' fat loss.
September 10, 2023Chitin, which provides crucial exoskeletal structure and protection to soft-bodied arthropods such as crustaceans, spiders and insects, may have a surprising role in switching up human metabolism in the gut, helping to fight weight gain and obesity.
October 10, 2023Researchers have mapped the nerve pathways that supply brown adipose tissue, or ‘brown fat’. It’s the first step in developing a way of stimulating the nerves to burn fat as a novel treatment for obesity and related metabolic conditions.
October 02, 2023Lifestyle interventions to treat or prevent type 2 diabetes and obesity are not the easiest changes. Now, a study suggests that a prescribed period of natural light during the day could significantly improve health markers, with little effort required.
August 02, 2023Obesity is a massive global crisis, with around 650 million adults and 124 million children and adolescents impacted. Researchers from Cambridge University have made new discoveries about sex- and age-specific genetic hiccups related to obesity.
October 02, 2023Finding the molecular key to turn fat tissue from white to brown has huge potential for weight loss, yet the cellular code has been a hard one to crack. Scientists are now one step closer, finding a way in to manipulate the tricky white fat cells.
June 12, 2023While the ‘move more, eat less’ mantra is prevalent, more is being discovered about the complex brain-gut link in obesity and weight loss. Now, a new study suggests faulty ‘reward’ dopamine release may be fueling poor nutrition and chronic overeating.
November 08, 2023The US has officially got a homegrown hero in the burgeoning global industry of effective weight-loss treatment, with the FDA approval of Lilly’s Zepbound. The company has revealed its cost, dosages, insurance subsidies and when it will be on shelves.
March 29, 2023Bariatric surgery has proven successful at treating obesity and reversing diabetes, but it's not without risks. Working with rodents, researchers have found a way to harness benefits similar to those from surgery, but in the form of an injection.
March 17, 2023For some people who are morbidly obese, changes in diet and lifestyle just aren't sufficient to shed all the extra weight. A new study suggests that a hibiscus flower extract could help, without the side effects of weight-loss drugs.
April 05, 2023While weight-loss surgery is effective, it can also be expensive and come with a host of unpleasant side effects. Scientists hope that by regulating a certain bile acid, the benefits of surgery can be replicated without a single invasive procedure.
October 24, 2023Natural sugar allulose is 70% as sweet as table sugar, with only 10% of the calories, and does not affect blood glucose or insulin, making it an ideal sugar replacement. Yet producing it has been a huge roadblock. Scientists say they've cracked the code.
October 11, 2023Desynchronizing the circadian rhythm in rats had a significant impact on appetite and feeding behavior, a study has found. The findings have important implications for night shift workers and those suffering jet lag and chronic sleep disturbances.
September 25, 2023As a new age of weight-loss therapeutics dawns, scientists are one step closer to a drug that can coax muscles into behaving as if they’ve just been put through a workout. The benefits range from weight loss to treating diabetes and heart conditions.
October 18, 2023A phase 3 clinical trial of tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro, has demonstrated that if taken after an initial weight loss brought about by diet and lifestyle changes, the drug can lead to significant additional weight reduction.
November 23, 2023Research has found that signals linked to how food tastes are sent to our brains almost immediately to slow our eating pace, with the well-known stretch signals from the gut coming later, providing greater insights into how the body controls appetite.
January 19, 2023A study following the eating habits of 500 people found weight change is most affected by the size and frequency of meals rather than the interval from first to last meal. The study challenges the belief intermittent fasting is a useful weight loss tool.
August 13, 2023While most people attempting to lose weight will know that there is an optimal ‘zone’ in which fat metabolizes best, based on heart rate and age. Researchers have now found that for many people this is actually an inaccurate formula to be using.
