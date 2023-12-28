© 2023 New Atlas
Drugs, diet and the weight of the world: Tackling obesity in 2023

By Bronwyn Thompson
December 28, 2023
Drugs, diet and the weight of the world: Tackling obesity in 2023
This year ushered in new weight-loss drugs along with important genetic discoveries to guide future treatment
This year ushered in new weight-loss drugs along with important genetic discoveries to guide future treatment
This year ushered in new weight-loss drugs along with important genetic discoveries to guide future treatment
This year ushered in new weight-loss drugs along with important genetic discoveries to guide future treatment

Many people will remember 2023 as the year we ushered in a new age of weight-loss treatment, with GLP-1 agonists pivoting from diabetes to obesity treatment. This shift brought several issues to the forefront, such as inequality in access to healthcare, and society's complicated view of and relationship with "fatness." However, the drugs are here to stay – and more are expected in 2024. Of course, there was much more happening in 2023, such as remarkable research into genetic triggers associated with dieting, obesity and hunger.

Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

