Drugs, diet and the weight of the world: Tackling obesity in 2023

Many people will remember 2023 as the year we ushered in a new age of weight-loss treatment, with GLP-1 agonists pivoting from diabetes to obesity treatment. This shift brought several issues to the forefront, such as inequality in access to healthcare, and society's complicated view of and relationship with "fatness." However, the drugs are here to stay – and more are expected in 2024. Of course, there was much more happening in 2023, such as remarkable research into genetic triggers associated with dieting, obesity and hunger.