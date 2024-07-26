© 2024 New Atlas
GymPad Bench is a compact home-gym-in-a-box

By Ben Coxworth
July 26, 2024
The GymPad Bench is presently on Kickstarter
Pledge levels start at US$799 for a basic system (planned retail $1,699)
The rowing machine's pull bar can also be used for arm curls
The optional rowing machine in action
The GymPad Bench's magnetic resistance can be adjusted from 16 to 80 kg (35 to 176 lb)
The GymPad Bench, all packed down
While it's great to get a full gym workout, most people don't have the space or the money to put all that equipment in their home. The GymPad Bench is the latest product to offer a solution to that problem, by packing multiple exercise machines into one compact package.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the setup is made by Hong Kong company GymPad. When not in use, the whole shebang packs down into a wheeled box measuring just 82 cm long by 46 cm high by 40 cm wide (32.3 by 18.1 by 15.7 in).

For simple exercises such as lifting the two included dumbbells, the user just sits on the Bench's padded lid and utilizes the box as … well, as a weight bench. They can also pull a padded seat extension out from one end, and flip the lid part way up to serve as an angled backrest.

For more advanced exercises such as pulldowns and chest presses, the user flips up and folds out a tower-like apparatus which is equipped with two resistance cables. Depending on the exercise being performed, those cables can be connected to either a single pull bar or two hand stirrups.

By turning a knurled dial on the tower-end of the Bench, the magnetic resistance of the cables can be adjusted from 16 to 80 kg (35 to 176 lb).

There's also an optional rowing machine attachment which is laid on the floor to sit in line with the Bench. Its pull bar ribbon connects to the same magnetic resistance wheel used by the tower's two cables – but no, the rowing machine doesn't pack down inside the Bench when it's not in use.

An iOS/Android app on a wirelessly connected smartphone allows the user to track stats such as repetitions, range of motion and total weight lifted, plus it also lets them create custom workouts.

Assuming the GymPad Bench reaches production, it should ship to backers in September. Pledge levels range from US$799 for a basic system (planned retail $1,699), up to $1,599 (retail $2,499) for a package that includes the rowing machine attachment.

You can see the Bench in use, in the video below.

Gympad Bench: Your Compact All-in-One Home Gym Solution

Sources: Kickstarter, GymPad

