Wheely-X lets wheelchair users work out on the spot

Runners have treadmills for stationary indoor training, while cyclists have rollers and rowers have rowing machines, but … what is there for wheelchair users? Well, it turns out that they can utilize a li'l something called the Wheely-X.

Manufactured by Korean company Kangsters, the Wheely-X consists of two sets of steel rollers and two aluminum ramps leading up to said rollers. All four components get linked together so they form two roller/ramp combos, joined side-by-side.

When it's time for a workout, the user backs their wheelchair up the two ramps – one wheel on each ramp – then parks it with one wheel on each set of rollers. They then attach a couple of safety straps to their chair, to keep it in place once they get going.

From there, it's just a matter of spinning the wheels by hand while watching a Zwift-like gamified training app on a Bluetooth-linked iOS or Android tablet. Sensors on each set of rollers continuously monitor the speed of each wheel, causing the onscreen avatar to speed up, slow down, or move left or right accordingly.

Two Wheely-X users race one another via the app Kangster

The app also lets the user know if they're pushing more on one side than the other, plus it can be used for guided exercise routines. Fitness progress reports and other metrics for multiple users are additionally recorded and accessed via the app.

Should the user wish to add a bit of resistance to their workout, they can attach a couple of included weights to the outside ends of each set of rollers. The whole Wheely-X setup is claimed to tip the scales at 61 lb (28 kg), and can support a maximum user/wheelchair weight of 330 lb (150 kg).

The complete Wheely-X setup – the two vertical handles are hand brakes Kangster

The Wheely-X has been on the market for approximately one year, and is currently in use at over 50 facilities worldwide. It's available via the company website for US$2,595.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

How to install and use Wheely-X v.2

Source: Wheely-X

