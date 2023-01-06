ZeroWheel adds electric resistance and assistance to the humble ab wheel

So-called "ab wheels" are widely used to build core strength, with some models offering a limited amount of resistance via spring mechanisms or elastic bands. The ZeroWheel takes things further, however, by incorporating an adjustable-output electric motor.

The device was invented by MIT motor control expert Dr. Neil Singer, when he was using conventional exercise equipment to alleviate back problems.

As is the case with regular ab wheels, users hold onto its handles while rolling it back and forth along the floor, or up and down against the wall. In the case of the ZeroWheel, though, they start by dialing in one of five levels of resistance or assistance.

The motor then either provides more of a workout for stronger users, or gives weaker users a boost – both in forward/backward and up/down directions. Of course, the idea is that individual users will start out utilizing some assistance, then build their way up to increasing levels of resistance as their core strength improves.

The ZeroWheel will ultimately sell for $499

And as is typical for many electronic devices now, the ZeroWheel communicates with an accompanying app via Bluetooth. That app allow users to track their progress over time, and to compete with other users such as family members or friends.

The ZeroWheel company has reportedly "solidified preliminary partnerships with several high-end gyms," and is currently seeking investors. The device itself can be preordered until Jan. 9th for US$399, after which the price will rise to $499. Buyers will initially make a $100 deposit with the remainder due upon shipping, which should commence this fall (Northern Hemisphere).

The ZeroWheel can be seen in use, in the following video.

Source: ZeroWheel

