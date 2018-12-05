Although we most commonly associate them with embryos, stem cells are with us for our whole lives, responsible for patching up damaged tissue throughout our bodies. But some types of tissue, like the heart, don't seem to be very good at this self-repair. Whether or not cardiac stem cells exist has been up for debate, but now European scientists claim to have created a cell-by-cell map of a mouse heart before and after a heart attack – and found no evidence of stem cells at all.