"You can think of this coupling effect like the bending of a radio antenna to change the wavelength or frequency it resonates with," says YuHuang Wang, corresponding author of the study. "It's a very simplified way to think of it, but imagine bringing two antennae close together to regulate the kind of electromagnetic wave they pick up. When the fibers are brought closer together, the radiation they interact with changes. In clothing, that means the fabric interacts with the heat radiating from the human body."