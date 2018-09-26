Hennessey bosses the trails with 808-hp Chevy Goliath 6x6View gallery - 6 images
Hennessey Performane has introduced a new boss of the trails, the Hennessey Goliath 6x6. Based on an all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boxx Z71 pickup truck, the Goliath adds another axle and a lot more power. Plus a six-figure price tag.
The conversion truck is a 6x6 (three wheels on each side), with power pushing all three axles. The rear suspension system is upgraded to match the dual axles and an 8-inch (20-cm) lift kit has been added for higher clearance. The truck's bed is, obviously, customized to match the extra axle and higher number of tires, while Hennessey-exclusive 20-inch wheels have been added to carry those BFG 37-inch off-road tires.
Several other touches, such as a rollbar upgrade, Hennessey-made front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, plus Goliath 6x6 and Hennessey graphics are also included on the truck.
Under the hood, Hennessey took the 6.2-liter eight-cylinder engine Chevrolet normally offers for the Silverado and boosted power with an HPE700 Supercharger. That 2.9-liter supercharger pushes 7 psi of air boosting into the engine, pushing power to 705 horsepower (526 kW) at 6,200 rpm and 675 pound-feet (915 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. Hennessey expects that the upgrades will mean 0-60 mph (92 km/h) times of about 4.5 seconds despite the added weight on the truck.
The base price for the Goliath 6x6 will be US$375,000, which will include the price of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado it's based upon. That's slightly cheaper than the Ford-based VelociRaptor 6x6 introduced a couple of years ago. A few upgrades, like an 808 bhp stroker motor add-on, Brembo brakes, and custom interior options will also be available. Production will be limited to 24 units, and the vehicle will be available for export.
Source: Hennessey
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more