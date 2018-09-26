The base price for the Goliath 6x6 will be US$375,000, which will include the price of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado it's based upon. That's slightly cheaper than the Ford-based VelociRaptor 6x6 introduced a couple of years ago. A few upgrades, like an 808 bhp stroker motor add-on, Brembo brakes, and custom interior options will also be available. Production will be limited to 24 units, and the vehicle will be available for export.