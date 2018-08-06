And finally, to the carbon, which includes a front splitter, side sills and a fairly restrained rear spoiler from CarbonAero to help this thing handle a new top speed in excess of 200 mph (320 km/h). The 0-60-mph (0-96.6 km/h) sprint is a 3.3 second proposition, which won't bother any of the electrics or hybrids on the block, but it'll shout its way there with a full set of lungs, so that's something.