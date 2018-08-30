Mecum Lot F137 in Monterey was the "street racer" Herbie in the film, and it was the "hero car", the best-looking, most visually accurate car reserved for close-up scenes. Hence this car would have been the one used whenever Maggie Peyton (played by Lindsay Lohan in the film) was filmed inside Herbie. Strangely, it was the cheapest of the three Herbies when the hammer fell at $70,000 ($77,000 with buyers commission), but it still managed to become <a href="https://newatlas.com/50-most-valuable-volkswagen-bug-beetle-sold-at-auction-price/53935/" rel="nofollow">the seventh most valuable Volkswagen Beetle in history at that price</a> (Credit: Photo at right: Somer Hooker / New Atlas)