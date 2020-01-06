Acer puts the focus on sound with latest portable projector

Acer has launched a new projector at CES 2020 that's small and light enough to be carried in a backpack, throws a Full HD image and rocks built-in speakers "for superb audio quality despite its portable size."

The B250i portable LED projector measures 205 x 204 x 78 mm (8 x 8 x 3 in) and tips the scales at 1.45 kg (3.19 lb). Acer doesn't say exactly how many diagonal inches users can expect from the 1080p image, but the unit does feature up to 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, quick autofocus, and support for 120 percent of the Rec.709 color space. And the LED module should be good for 30,000 hours of use.

The compact entertainment hub sports two 5-W chamber speakers with passive radiators and Waves Maxx Audio and Acer TrueHarmony technology cooked in. Acer is promising "excellent audio fidelity" with crisp and clear bass.

It doesn't have its own mobile computer inside – like the excellent puppy cube we tried in late 2018 – but can connect to a media source device with and without wires. The projector allows for wireless mirroring over Wi-Fi from Android/iOS smartphones, for example, as well as HDMI and USB-C wired connectivity.

Acer reckons that the B250i will be available from April for US$699.

Source: Acer