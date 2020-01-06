© 2020 New Atlas
Acer puts the focus on sound with latest portable projector

By Paul Ridden
January 06, 2020
Acer says that the B250i Full HD portable projector comes with studio sound
The Acer B250i can throw a Full HD image at yo to 1,000 ANSI lumens
Acer has launched a new projector at CES 2020 that's small and light enough to be carried in a backpack, throws a Full HD image and rocks built-in speakers "for superb audio quality despite its portable size."

The B250i portable LED projector measures 205 x 204 x 78 mm (8 x 8 x 3 in) and tips the scales at 1.45 kg (3.19 lb). Acer doesn't say exactly how many diagonal inches users can expect from the 1080p image, but the unit does feature up to 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, quick autofocus, and support for 120 percent of the Rec.709 color space. And the LED module should be good for 30,000 hours of use.

The compact entertainment hub sports two 5-W chamber speakers with passive radiators and Waves Maxx Audio and Acer TrueHarmony technology cooked in. Acer is promising "excellent audio fidelity" with crisp and clear bass.

It doesn't have its own mobile computer inside – like the excellent puppy cube we tried in late 2018 – but can connect to a media source device with and without wires. The projector allows for wireless mirroring over Wi-Fi from Android/iOS smartphones, for example, as well as HDMI and USB-C wired connectivity.

Acer reckons that the B250i will be available from April for US$699.

Source: Acer

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
