Epson reveals its most advanced home theater and gaming projector

Last month, Epson made an impressive bid for home theaters with the launch of its most advanced laser projector to date, the Pro Cinema LS12000. Now the company has trickled down flagship technology into a cheaper 4K HDR model aimed at movie watchers and big-screen gamers.

"A 65-inch flat panel isn’t cutting it when it comes to achieving total immersion in today’s stunning movie and gaming experiences," said Epson's Rodrigo Catalan. "If you’re looking for a 4K HDR home theater and gaming experience that will exceed your expectations, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is one of the best Home Cinema projectors Epson has ever made."

As its full name suggests, the LS11000 4K Pro-UHD laser projector puts out 3,840 x 2,160 visuals and can throw at up to 300 diagonal inches. Pitched at movie lovers and avid gamers alike, this model makes use of the same multi-laser light source array and pixel-shift technology found in the flagship LS12000 for the promise of "an exceptionally sharp and clear picture with incredible brightness and color accuracy."

That color and white brightness is rated a little lower than the more expensive model though, coming in at 2,500 lumens, but Epson says that users won't have to close the blinds or dim the lights completely to enjoy the show – though naturally users will benefit from much better picture quality when using a light-rejecting screen rather than just throwing a movie up on the wall.

The LS11000 laser projector employs a 3-Chip 3LCD projector engine and nifty pixel-shifting technology for "an exceptionally sharp and clear picture"

Epson

There's 10-bit HDR color processing of 100 percent of the HDR/HDR10+/HLG source information with real-time 16-step adjustment, dynamic contrast that's reckoned to exceed 1,200,000:1, and 12-bit picture processing that can automatically adjust the image quality based on scene information. And console or PC gamers will no doubt appreciate the HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 48 Gbps bandwidth for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and input lag times under 20 milliseconds.

Other key specs include a 15-element glass lens that's been designed to eliminate light leakage and deliver uniform edge-to-edge focus, vertical and horizontal keystone correction is included along with powered zoom, the projector is compatible with modern AV receivers and consoles and can output Dolby or DTS audio over HDMI ARC or eARC, and there's serial port, Ethernet LAN and USB connectivity too.

The LS11000 projector goes on sale from late March for US$3,999.99, a thousand bucks cheaper than the flagship LS12000 model. The video below has more.

Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector

Product page: LS11000