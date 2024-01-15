Fiio combines desktop streaming with powerful headphone amp

China's Fiio – which recently announced a mechanical keyboard with a built-in DAC – has launched a new flagship desktop media streamer and headphone amp/DAC combo that's dominated by a slick smartphone-like user interface.

Music lovers can tap into streaming services using the ubiquitous smartphone, but if audio quality is paramount then a dedicated device will get the job done. Such is the case for Fiio's blocky R9 all-in-one media streamer.

Inside, the device sports dual ED9038Pro 8-channel digital-to-analog converter (DAC) chips and a "world's first" 8-channel THX AAA-768+ amplifier design for a power output of 7,300 mW per channel at 32 ohms, to drive even demanding headphones through balanced/unbalanced jacks or 4-pin XLR.

The front is home to balanced and unbalanced output jacks plus XLR, while the rear features RCA out, coaxial/optical inputs and outputs, USB and Ethernet Fiio

A 6-inch touchscreen presents a user experience powered by Android, which allows listeners to load in third-party apps if desired. Bluetooth 5.0 comes with support for aptX, aptX HD and LDAC codecs, plus there's dual-band Wi-Fi that plays nice with AirPlay and DNLA, and there's a Roon Ready mode too.

The R9 has 64 GB of onboard storage and 4 GB of RAM, and it can handle native playback of PCM-format content at up to 32-bit/768-kHz resolution, as well as DSD512 and MQA encoding. HDMI audio return is included, for connection to media players, set-top boxes, computers and so on at up to 4K 60Hz "for high-resolution audio and high-definition visual experience." Other ports shape up as USB, optical, coaxial and Ethernet as well as SD expansion.

Fiio's flagship R9 certainly ticks all of the important boxes on paper, but we obviously can't comment on performance without trying it ourselves. It's available now for US$1,499.

