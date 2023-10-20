Triple-laser 4K projector rocks JBL speakers for all-in-one entertainment

After appearing alongside the world's first 8K Laser TV and a 3,000-lumen triple-laser Dolby Vision 4K UST projector at CES 2023, the C1 TriChroma 4K laser mini projector has now gone up for sale in the US.

In all, Hisense pulled back the Las Vegas curtains on six new projectors back in January – the most recently released being the PX2-Pro and PL1 home cinema models. Unlike those entertainment hubs, the C1 will need to be pulled back from the display surface in order to throw its visuals at between 65 and 300 diagonal inches.

It is built around the company's TriChroma laser engine though, which uses a separate beam for red, blue and green to cover 110% of the wide BT.2020 color gamut at 1,600 ANSI lumens. The cube-shaped projector is capable of 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hz, and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision content. Autofocus and auto keystone correction should also make for easy setup.

The C1 triple-laser projector can put out 1,600 ANSI lumens, is good for 4K UHD Dolby Vision imagery, and includes a JBL sound system Hisense

It sports built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth with support for AirPlay 2 and Miracast, and runs the VIDAA smart TV platform for access to streaming entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, as well as games and so on. Cabling to media sources and consoles is possible via HDMI (including audio return) and USB, there's Ethernet LAN too along with analog and digital audio outs.

But users probably won't bother hooking the C1 up to external speakers when there's a 20-W JBL sound system already cooked in, which supports immersive Dolby Atmos for "cinematic audio."

The 9.7 x 7.1 x 8.5-in (24.6 x 18 x 21.6-cm), 10.1-lb (4.6-kg) projector is pitched as portable, though lacks a built-in battery so users will need to consider wall outlet availability during placement. It's on sale now for US$2,299.99.

Product page: Hisense C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector