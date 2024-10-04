Trio of triple-laser mini projectors aim to bring cinema home

Hisense has announced a new series of smart mini projectors designed to "elevate home cinema to new heights." The C2 series models each feature the company's Tri-Chroma triple laser technology, sit on a gimbal stand and include a JBL sound system.

At the top of the C2 series tree is the Ultra model, pumping out 4K UHD visuals courtesy of TI's 0.47-inch DLP chip and XPR4 technology – which pixel-shifts the native 1080p output to achieve 4K output.

Throw size goes from 65 diagonal inches right up to 300, there's 2,000:1 contrast and 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, plus support for IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG content. The company's triple-laser light source gives the red, green and blue colors their own laser for the promise of crisp imagery at 3,000 ANSI lumens.

A high refresh rate plus low input latency should appeal to console gamers Hisense

Gamers will doubtless appreciate the 240-Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency mode (down to 12 ms), and though the C2 Ultra has been designed with the Xbox in mind, it works with other popular consoles too.

This model boasts a 2.1-channel JBL sound system rocking two 10-W speakers in the main body plus a 20-W subwoofer housed in the gimbal stand, a much neater solution than including a separate external unit. That stand allows for 360-degree horizontal rotation together with 135-degree vertical tilt for flexible placement, but can't be detached for a more slimline look as the power port is in the base.

The stand rotates 360-degrees horizontally and 135 degrees vertically for flexible placement Hisense

The projector also comes with numerous technologies to help make setup easier, including auto keystone correction, autofocus and optical zoom, adjustment for obstacle avoidance, and fit-to-screen. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are cooked in to make the most of the Vidaa Smart TV platform for streamed entertainment, while Alexa and Google Assistant can help with voice searches too. The BT remote has dedicated shortcuts to Netflix, YouTube and others.

The series flagship is expected to go on sale next month for US$2,999.

The C2 Pro is the next model down in the series, and shares much with the flagship but outputs 2,600 ANSI lumens and lacks the subwoofer in the base. This one will be available for $2,499. And completing the series lineup in the C2, a clone of the Pro but with maximum brightness of 2,000 ANSI lumens for the ticket price of $2,299.

Source: Hisense