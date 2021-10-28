LG looks to deliver movie night anywhere in the home with latest projector

LG has added a Full HD LED projector to its CineBeam line, which is designed for folks wanting the flexibility to change the movie night venue from living room, bedroom or outdoors in the yard. The PF610P uses a four-channel LED light source to deliver "vivid shades and striking clarity" up to 120 diagonal inches.

Portable in the sense that, at 8.9 x 7.6 x 2.7 in (226 x 193 x 68.5 mm) and 3.7 lb (1.6 kg), it's not going to be too much of a pain to uproot and move about the home, the PF610P will need a mains power source to operate but does include two 3-W speakers with Dolby Atmos support for all-in-one entertainment.

There's Bluetooth too, so users can pair the projector to a wireless speaker – and there's a feature included that adjusts the audio to sync with what's onscreen so movie night shouldn't be spoiled with annoying lag issues. And if you prefer to cable speakers up to the box, analog and digital connections are available.

The four-channel LED light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours, and is reported to enhance "brilliance, contrast and color for a more immersive entertainment experience." The projector outputs 1,000 ANSI lumens, which may not be a match for daylight viewing but should come into its own as darkness falls.

The projection engine can throw up to 120 inches at Full HD resolution LG

The DLP projector's 1.195:1 throw ratio means that you'd need to position it just over 5 ft away from the wall or screen to get a 60-inch image, to 8.7 ft for 100 inches. There's support for HDR10 for more color-realistic imagery, contrast is given as 150,000:1, and four-corner keystone correction allows for placement flexibility.

LG has included its latest webOS platform for Smart TV functionality, with content providers such as Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Redbox and Apple TV serving up the shows and movies (though no Netflix here folks). MiraCast is onboard too for wireless screen-sharing with mobile devices, and the system is compatible with Apple Airplay 2.

Users can also cable the projector to a media source or console via the two HDMI ports, and there are a couple of USB ports too, along with Ethernet LAN.

The CineBeam Full HD LD projector is on sale now for a suggested retail price of US$849.99, which makes it more pricey than Epson's brighter 880X model launched last month but a little cheaper than the more portable PicoPix MaxTV from Philips that goes on sale from November 5.

