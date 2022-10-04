Dallas debut for 136-inch 4K Micro LED luxury television

LG recently rolled into the CEDIA 2022 home technology expo in Dallas for the public debut of its MAGNIT 4K 136-inch luxury television, which combines AI-enhanced processing, a smart TV platform and Micro LED technology for the promise of "an extraordinary home cinema, digital art and entertainment experience."

Instead of the LCD panel with LED backlighting found in many traditional living-room goggleboxes, LG's MAGNIT 4K model employs an array of Micro LEDs for the promise of long operational life, "exceptional brightness" and "stunning contrast and color."

And since each individual diode can be completely disabled, black ends up actually being black. It's the kind of technology we've seen in Samsung's mammoth Wall commercial display offerings as well as luxury televisions from C Seed, and hints at the sort of price tag well-heeled residential users will be expected to meet (LG is keeping mum on this point).

LG's MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED residential display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz for "smooth playback of fast-moving visuals such as sports or action content" LG Electronics USA

The smart TV boasts 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which should make for "excellent performance and visibility even in rooms with higher ambient light." The company's Alpha 9 AI processor reduces onscreen noise while also adjusting saturation and contrast – in addition to adjusting brightness and tone mapping – based on lighting conditions in the room, and is designed to make faces and text pop too. And a refresh rate of 120 Hz should keep visuals snappy.

Popular streaming entertainment apps are served up via LG's webOS platform, and the display supports wireless screen sharing from iOS, Android, MacOS or Windows devices over AirPlay and Miracast. There's a dedicated mobile app too, which allows the room-dominating screen to become a user-curated digital art gallery. Other connectivity options shape up as four HDMI ports, Ethernet LAN, two USB, digital out and a RS232C serial port.

LG hasn't indicated pricing for the MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED residential display, which likely ties in well with the old saying "if you have to ask, you can't afford it" LG Electronics USA

Of course, great audio is just as important for home entertainment as what's onscreen, and LG has partnered with high-end hardware titans Bang & Olufsen to supply a Beolab 90 loudspeaker with the display when sold through B&O stores.

"With its groundbreaking performance, LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch is a luxury residential display offering viewers the cutting-edge color, clarity and contrast of LG's Micro LED combined with Alpha 9 AI-enhanced processing designed to present movies, TV shows or pieces of digital art optimally," said LG Electronics USA VP, Michael Kosla. "Today's discerning homeowners expect an increasingly high level of technological sophistication, and LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch delivers with stellar visuals and an air of exclusivity that can't be replicated in retail stores."

Source: LG