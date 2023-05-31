Adorable portable projector sports bendy legs for flexible placement
Though projectors can certainly be described as stylish, they can rarely (if ever) be seen as cute. But that's exactly what we have with a portable laser projector called Mimono, with its alien-minibot looks, bendable legs and soft outer body.
The brainchild of company founder Christian Rossell and being produced by a team across Antigua, Guatemala and China, the Mimono 2D MEMS scanning projector can throw 1,080 x 720-pixel visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, but at only 120 lumens from the 5-channel laser diode light source.
That's not going to compete with larger portable models like the CineBeam PF510Q or MoGo 2 Pro but the Mimono does pack a built-in 4,000-mAh battery for up to 4 hours of viewing away from a wall outlet.
And it has legs too – four bendy ones that can be manipulated for placement on uneven surfaces or even wrapped around a tree branch for campsite or backyard entertainment. A fifth "limb" sits on top of the device for use as a carry handle, hook or stabilizer. Onboard autofocus, keystone correction and auto image flip should also make for easy setup.
Content from a smartphone, laptop, TV box and so on is input via a single HDMI port rather than cooked-in Wi-Fi, though Bluetooth has been included for audio output to a BT speaker of choice.
The body and legs are wrapped in a silicone onesie that's available in different color options, and movie-watchers shouldn't be bothered by annoying fan noise as the projector doesn't have one – relying on an aluminum chassis with heatsink to keep things cool during operation.
The Mimono – which has a body footprint of 4.7 x 3.2 in (12 x 8.5 cm), stands 10.5 in (27 cm) tall and weighs in at 420 g (15 oz) – is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where perks start at US$679. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from August. The video below has more.
Source: Mimono
