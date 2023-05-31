© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Adorable portable projector sports bendy legs for flexible placement

By Paul Ridden
May 31, 2023
Adorable portable projector sports bendy legs for flexible placement
The projector's bendable legs allow for easy positioning on uneven surfaces, or hanging from a parasol frame
The projector's bendable legs allow for easy positioning on uneven surfaces, or hanging from a parasol frame
View 6 Images
The projector's bendable legs allow for easy positioning on uneven surfaces, or hanging from a parasol frame
1/6
The projector's bendable legs allow for easy positioning on uneven surfaces, or hanging from a parasol frame
The Mimono has a robot dog or toy alien vibe
2/6
The Mimono has a robot dog or toy alien vibe
The projector has a 4-hour battery for movie night at camp
3/6
The projector has a 4-hour battery for movie night at camp
Christian Rossell with the Mimono por
4/6
Christian Rossell with the Mimono portable laser projector
The Mimono can output 720p visuals at up to 150 inches, but the relatively low 120-lumen light source will mean after-dark viewing is necessary
5/6
The Mimono can output 720p visuals at up to 150 inches, but the relatively low 120-lumen light source will mean after-dark viewing is necessary
The projector directs its visual skyward thanks to its bendable legs
6/6
The projector directs its visual skyward thanks to its bendable legs
View gallery - 6 images

Though projectors can certainly be described as stylish, they can rarely (if ever) be seen as cute. But that's exactly what we have with a portable laser projector called Mimono, with its alien-minibot looks, bendable legs and soft outer body.

The brainchild of company founder Christian Rossell and being produced by a team across Antigua, Guatemala and China, the Mimono 2D MEMS scanning projector can throw 1,080 x 720-pixel visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, but at only 120 lumens from the 5-channel laser diode light source.

That's not going to compete with larger portable models like the CineBeam PF510Q or MoGo 2 Pro but the Mimono does pack a built-in 4,000-mAh battery for up to 4 hours of viewing away from a wall outlet.

And it has legs too – four bendy ones that can be manipulated for placement on uneven surfaces or even wrapped around a tree branch for campsite or backyard entertainment. A fifth "limb" sits on top of the device for use as a carry handle, hook or stabilizer. Onboard autofocus, keystone correction and auto image flip should also make for easy setup.

The Mimono has a robot dog or toy alien vibe
The Mimono has a robot dog or toy alien vibe

Content from a smartphone, laptop, TV box and so on is input via a single HDMI port rather than cooked-in Wi-Fi, though Bluetooth has been included for audio output to a BT speaker of choice.

The body and legs are wrapped in a silicone onesie that's available in different color options, and movie-watchers shouldn't be bothered by annoying fan noise as the projector doesn't have one – relying on an aluminum chassis with heatsink to keep things cool during operation.

The Mimono – which has a body footprint of 4.7 x 3.2 in (12 x 8.5 cm), stands 10.5 in (27 cm) tall and weighs in at 420 g (15 oz) – is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where perks start at US$679. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from August. The video below has more.

Mimono - Outdoor lifestyle projector

Source: Mimono

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentPortableProjectorsKickstarter
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!