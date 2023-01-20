© 2023 New Atlas
Portable smart projector serves up LG's smart TV entertainment

By Paul Ridden
January 20, 2023
The CineBeam PF510Q can throw intimate 30-diagonal-inch Full HD visuals to a wall or screen, or can live large at up to 120-inches
The CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has two HDMI ports, USB Type A and Ethernet LAN
The CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has a small built in speaker for on-the-spot mono, or can pair to two external wireless speakers for stereo sound
LG has added another Full HD LED projector to its CineBeam range. The compact and lightweight Smart Portable Projector can throw 120-inch entertainment on a wall or screen, runs LG's smart TV platform and can pair with two Bluetooth speakers for stereo sound.

At just 5.8 x 2.6 x 5.8 in (14.7 x 6.6 x 14.7 cm) and 2.2 lb (1 kg), the PF510Q DLP projector is small and light enough to shove in a backpack between viewing or gaming sessions. But the unit will still need to be plugged into a mains outlet to function, so is therefore not as portable or flexible as battery powered models like the slightly more expensive Halo from XGIMI.

It can throw 1080p HDR visuals from 30 diagonal inches right up to 120, and benefits from a four-channel LED light source that's reckoned good for up to 30,00 hours of use. The output is not the brightest at 450 ANSI lumens, but should be watchable in darkened rooms or backyard campouts. And auto vertical keystone correction should help with easy setup.

The unit runs LG's smart TV platform webOS 22 for access to popular streaming services like Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, and is compatible with AirPlay 2 and Apple Home too. Content casting from Android devices is also possible through Screenshare. Media hardware can be cabled up over two HMDI ports, there's USB Type A and RJ45 Ethernet as well.

Though the projector does feature a built-in 5-W mono speaker, those who want stereo can take advantage of Bluetooth Audio Dual Out functionality for output through a couple of wireless speakers.

The CineBeam Smart Portable Projector ships with a handy IR remote and is available now for US$599.99.

Product page: PF510Q

