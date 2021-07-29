TCL undercuts the 8K competition with 6-Series Roku TV

Consumer electronics company TCL has announced the upcoming release of a new 6-Series Roku TV in the US, which will be available from August in 65-inch and 75-inch flavors – both rocking 8K miniLED quantum dot screens.

TCL produced more than 32 million TVs globally last year, and is one of the founding members of the 8K Association – an industry group that promotes the benefits of 8K resolution, and includes companies like Samsung, Hisense and Panasonic. It's now cementing its commitment to the growth of 8K display technology with new 8K members to its 6-Series TV family (which CNET awarded its Editor's Choice in November 2020).

That means that the two 8K Roku TV models boast a resolution that's "four times sharper than 4K sets for pristine clarity whether the content is native 8K from popular streaming services or if its 4K content that’s intelligently upscaled with TCL’s powerful AiPQ Engine technology."

There's quantum dot or QLED technology for more lifelike color delivery, Dolby Vision HDR for improved brightness and contrast, and miniLED backlighting technology spread across 240 individual zones for the promise of "unparalleled depth and dimension." Immersive audio is supplied by Dolby Atmos for sound that "flows all around you with breathtaking realism."

The 8K Roku TV models come with a built-in digital tuner with live TV channel guide, dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet for that all important connectivity, along with four HDMI ports, and are compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Viewers can share videos, photos and music wirelessly over AirPlay from an Apple device, too.

TCL has also partnered with THX to bring a certified gaming mode to the new televisions, with a responsive gaming experience on offer thanks to the combination of low latency, a variable refresh rate (up to 120 Hz), and eye-popping visuals.

The new 8K Roku TVs are very competitively priced too. By way of example, where Samsung's 65-inch QN900A 8K smart TV carries a US$5k ticket price, TCL's similarly sized Roku TV model comes in at just $2,199. The 75-inch 8K Roku TV flavor is priced at $2,999.

Product page: 8K Roku TV